JCC ends deal with 3 ‘incapable’ garbage companies

Juba City Council has terminated the contracts of three companies that were tasked to collect garbage from Juba streets due to alleged lack of human resources and capability to carry out the task.

The companies were reportedly contracted to manage garbage collection and waste disposal in the blocks of Juba, Kator, and Munuki.

Deputy Mayor for Social Service Thiik Thiik Mayardit, said the agreement with the companies was terminated due to a lack of equipment and financial ability to manage waste.

Mr Thiik, however, didn’t disclose the names of the firms and when they were contracted.

Speaking to reporters in Juba, the official said the City Council is advertising the vacancies and seeking capable companies to apply.

“These companies we terminated because of some key knowledge they do not have human resources; they are not capable of doing that work and they do not have cars,” he said.

“They were using the vehicles that were purchased by the city council to manage garbage. The other issue is that they do not have money and only wait until people collect the money.”

“This is when they are given 70 per cent so that they can manage the garbage and if this money finished, they would remain with no resources to manage the garbage.”

Mr. Thiik further said the companies have been proven unable to deal with the garbage menace in the city, adding that the Council visits to several residential areas finds poor waste management.

“We discover that nothing has been done, and this shows that these companies lack capacity. We are now going to advertise that anyone capable of managing and having resources can come to apply.”

In January 2023 Juba City Council ended a 10-year contract with East Africa Go Green Company Limited, only two years after it was signed.

The city administration alleged that the company failed to deliver as agreed, depriving city residents of their rights to a clean environment.

On his part, First Deputy Mayor for Administration and Finance Mogga Franco Wani says the Council has already formed a team to verify applicants for the opportunity.

“I believe that there are companies and South Sudanese that are capable to do this Juba. We will be having the exercise of an open competition where companies will apply.”

