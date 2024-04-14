NEC says election ‘a reality’ as voter registration date set for June

The National Election Commission (NEC) said it is launching a voter registration in June and embarking on other tasks in its preparation for the conduct of the country’s first general elections in December 2024.

NEC Spokesperson George Lemi told the press in Juba that the much-anticipated democratic exercise is “a reality” although peace parties are yet to reach consensus on the issue.

“Voter registration is starting in June. Election is now a reality, and this is the starting journey of democracy that the people of South Sudan are going to experience,” he said.

Mr Lemi further said the commission is currently developing its website after obtaining a domain name NEC.GOV.SS from the National Communication Authority in January.

“After we finish the development of this website with partners, UNMISS and UNDP will do the hosting, and all information will be shared on the website,” Lemi said.

He added that the website – first of its kind for the commission since its formation – will ease communication and enhance transparency and inclusivity during and after the polls.

Mr Lemi said the institution is also set to dispatch its commissioners to the ten states and administrative areas to inspect the staffing and properties of the state high election committees.

After the assessment visit, the commissioners will then compile a report to enable the reconstitution of the state branches.

The peace parties were expected to convene a political dialogue starting on Friday to reach common ground on the contentious election topic.

But no tangible result came out of the first day of the meeting, although a joint press conference was held by the parties to assure the country that an agreement will eventually be reached on when and how to hold elections.

President Salva Kiir’s SPLM party, along with several opposition alliances including SSOA and OPP, have okayed the conduct of polls in December 2024.

But the SPLM-IO under First Vice President Dr Riek Machar maintains that the country cannot hold credible elections if key prerequisites such as security arrangements have not been implemented.

