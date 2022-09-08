One missing as armed thugs attack elderly sojourners in Sudan

Three elderly South Sudanese refugees were robbed, and another is missing after gunmen attacked them in Sudan’s western Kordofan while returning to South Sudan on Wednesday.

One of the survivors, 57-year-Mayuen Mariak said they were attacked by armed men, while heading to the South Sudan border along Northern Bahr El Ghazal State.

The attackers then looted 168,000 Sudanese pounds and three phones from them.

Their colleague Akot Ngor who is 54 years-old has gone missing.

“We were three elderly people going back to South Sudan voluntarily as refugees, but we were robbed on the Mairam road by armed men and our money and phones all were taken by those people,” he told Eye Radio.



Mariak said they have reported the incident to Muglad police in Southern Kordofan.

While narrating the incident to Eye Radio, he said they are deeply worried about the safety of their colleague.

“Now we don’t know whereabouts of Akot Ngor, and is from Aweil and we are worried about him. When we were robbed in Mairam road, we scattered and we don’t know his whereabouts.”

Meanwhile, the police investigator sergeant Gorashi Ali at Muglad police station of Western Kordofan confirmed the incident to Eye Radio this afternoon.

He said the elderly sojourners men have opened a police case on the matter.

“Those old people come here to open a police case because he was robbed in Mairam road and he comes here to the police station of Muglad to open a case,” he told Eye Radio on phone.

“His properties’ that were robbed by armed men, am here as a police investigator at Muglad police station.”