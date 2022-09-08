8th September 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   One missing as armed thugs attack elderly sojourners in Sudan

One missing as armed thugs attack elderly sojourners in Sudan

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 60 mins ago

West_Kurdufan_in_Sudan_(+claims_hatched).svg

Three elderly South Sudanese refugees were robbed, and another is missing after gunmen attacked them in Sudan’s western Kordofan while returning to South Sudan on Wednesday.

One of the survivors, 57-year-Mayuen Mariak said they were attacked by armed men, while heading to the South Sudan border along Northern Bahr El Ghazal State.

The attackers then looted 168,000 Sudanese pounds and three phones from them.

Their colleague Akot Ngor who is 54 years-old has gone missing.

“We were three elderly people going back to South Sudan voluntarily as refugees, but we were robbed on the Mairam road by armed men and our money and phones all were taken by those people,” he told Eye Radio.

Mariak said they have reported the incident to Muglad police in Southern Kordofan.

While narrating the incident to Eye Radio, he said they are deeply worried about the safety of their colleague.

“Now we don’t know whereabouts of Akot Ngor, and is from Aweil and we are worried about him. When we were robbed in Mairam road, we scattered and we don’t know his whereabouts.”

Meanwhile, the police investigator sergeant Gorashi Ali at Muglad police station of Western Kordofan confirmed the incident to Eye Radio this afternoon.

He said the elderly sojourners men have opened a police case on the matter.

“Those old people come here to open a police case because he was robbed in Mairam road and he comes here to the police station of Muglad to open a case,” he told Eye Radio on phone.

“His properties’ that were robbed by armed men, am here as a police investigator at Muglad police station.”

 

 

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SEC exams result out: Jonglei dominates top 10 1

SEC exams result out: Jonglei dominates top 10

Published Saturday, September 3, 2022

4 arrested for stealing $400K from S. Sudanese family in Kampala 2

4 arrested for stealing $400K from S. Sudanese family in Kampala

Published Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Uganda prophet accused of whipping worshipers detained 3

Uganda prophet accused of whipping worshipers detained

Published Friday, September 2, 2022

Kiir promises to fund national Basketball team 4

Kiir promises to fund national Basketball team

Published Thursday, September 1, 2022

‘Am very much alive’, Olony’s deputy dismisses death rumors 5

‘Am very much alive’, Olony’s deputy dismisses death rumors

Published Monday, September 5, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

One missing as armed thugs attack elderly sojourners in Sudan

Published 60 mins ago

Tonj South Commissioner locked up for “shooting officers”

Published 15 hours ago

10 dead from floods-induced snake bites in Ruweng

Published 17 hours ago

Beauty Queen Kiden discharged from Nairobi hospital

Published 17 hours ago

South Sudan ranked 2nd in FIBA African Qualifiers

Published 19 hours ago

Uganda: Govt gives Nyege Nyege festival green light

Published 19 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th September 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.