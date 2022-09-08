8th September 2022
Court adjourns case of suspected wife-killer over absence of lawyer

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 1 hour ago

Victims Rebecca Anyon (left) and Akech Manut were allegedly seated at a pub when her husband, Longar Akok fatally shot at them. | File photo.

Juba High Court has adjourned hearing in the case of Longar Akok who was charged with killing his wife and another man in Juba in June, to Monday due to absence of his lawyer.

Akok allegedly gunned down his wife Rebecca Anyon and a man identified as Akech Manut in June when he found them seated together at a pub.

He also shot another woman, who was left fighting for her life according to the police.

Following the deadly incident, Akok is said to have handed himself over to the Malakia Police Station. The motive of the killing is unknown.

Following police investigation, the suspected culprit was transferred to the court and charged with premeditated murder, possession of a weapon, and serious harm according to 2008 South Sudan Penal Act.

The first hearing was scheduled for Wednesday, but Akok’s defense lawyer did not show up in court, prompting his second attorney to request the presiding Judge to postpone the session to a later date.

Speaking to Eye Radio, Warnyang Kir Warnyang, a lawyer to the deceased confirmed that Judge, Alexander Subek Samuel adjourned the hearing to next Monday.

“Today’s session was intended to hear the detective, but due to the absence of the defendant’s defense attorney, the session was adjourned, and the second defendant’s attorney demanded a deadline until Monday.”

Akok allegedly killed his wife Rebecca Anyon, a mother of two in the evening of June 15 at a pub in Hai Malakal residential area.

According to a crime investigator, Akok’s wife, Rebecca was seated at a pub with Manut when the presumed husband opened fire at the duo, killing both of them.

A family source revealed to Eye Radio that suspect Longar Akok got married to Rebecca Anyon Kot in 2013, and had three children -two boys and a girl.

The children are aged three and seven years respectively.

 

