Tonj South Commissioner locked up for “shooting officer”

The Commissioner of Tonj South County in Warrap State has been remanded in prison and is awaiting trial for allegedly shooting and wounding two security officers, a state official confirmed.

Commissioner Agor Malang Agor was arrested and detained two months after the Governor of Warrap State suspended him for allegedly engaging in a shootout that left the officers injured.

Warrap State Information Minister, Ring Deng Ading told Eye Radio on Wednesday that the commissioner has been handed to the police, prior to his trial.

“The Commissioner is brought from where he was detained in Tonj South house and now is brought to Warrap State headquarter and he is handed over to the Police Custody,” Minister Ring Deng said during a phone interview.

“He will go and answer the accusations launched against him by the victims and he will go before the court. And when he is found guilty, he will be answerable to his cause.”

