7th July 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | News   |   OCHA releases $8 million for civilians displaced by Sudan conflict

OCHA releases $8 million for civilians displaced by Sudan conflict

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 47 mins ago

A family displaced by the Sudan conflict sits under a palm tree in Northern Upper Nile State. | Photo: UN OCHA

The UN’s Interim Humanitarian Coordinator for South Sudan has announced the release of 8 million US dollars for life-saving assistance to thousands of people who fled the conflict in Sudan.

Peter Van der Auweraert said the finance will complement the same amount released from the Central Emergency Response Fund in June to support the life-saving activities of the IOM-UNHCR-led Emergency Response Plan for the crisis in Sudan.

The Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs estimates that over 149,000 individuals have been recorded arriving in South Sudan since the conflict erupted on 15 April.

The data is contrary to government data, which put the number of those who crossed into South Sudan at 200,000.

But the number of arrivals is projected to increase as the crisis continues.

Van der Auweraert said the latest funding will facilitate activities to support the movement of people from transit sites to their destinations of choice.

“Many people who fled the conflict in Sudan are arriving across the border with nothing. Many reported that they were subjected to violence and exploitation, such as extortion and looting, as they fled to South Sudan,” said Auweraert.

He added that the returnees and refugees need urgent support to reach safety and rebuild their lives.

Mr. Auweraert further said that the funding will also allow the scaling up of life-saving activities, including food, health care, protection, shelter, non-food items among other assistance to people in the transit sites.

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Former Vice President Joseph Lagu hospitalized in Nairobi 1

Former Vice President Joseph Lagu hospitalized in Nairobi

Published Friday, June 30, 2023

Govt urged to seek more import routes as Uganda threatens embargo 2

Govt urged to seek more import routes as Uganda threatens embargo

Published Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Gunshots heard near disputed land adjacent to parliament 3

Gunshots heard near disputed land adjacent to parliament

Published Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Catholic bishops asks govt to fully implement peace 4

Catholic bishops asks govt to fully implement peace

Published Saturday, July 1, 2023

Pastor’s wife condemns Nakasongola church demolition 5

Pastor’s wife condemns Nakasongola church demolition

Published Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

OCHA releases $8 million for civilians displaced by Sudan conflict

Published 47 mins ago

Presidency orders probe into attacks on Ruweng, western Juba

Published 1 hour ago

President Kiir pledges to upgrade Wau stadium

Published 15 hours ago

Radio Jonglei director not convinced of high court order

Published 16 hours ago

Jonglei State: Four family members die of suspected food poisoning

Published 18 hours ago

Court orders Radio Jonglei to pay ex-staff SSP1.6M for unfair dismissal

Published 19 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th July 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!