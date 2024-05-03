Police urges public to report unruly gangs on 112 emergency line

The National Police Service is calling on Juba residents to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and report any suspected criminal activities and the emergency toll free number 112.

Major General Daniel Justin made the remarks amid concerns from some residential areas about incidents of unruly gangs causing disturbances.

General Justin said a taskforce has been formed to patrol around the areas of Gudele, Gumbo Sherikat and Lologo, where gang groups are known to be present.

The police official urges the citizens to report gathering of gang groups to prompt officers to visit the scene.

“We have a taskforce working 24 hours when you call 112 the force will go to the direction of the area reported, including Lologo, Gumbo Sherikat and Gudele which are in contact with us,” he said.

“So when they [citizens] see gathering of gang groups, let them report to us immediately. I advise them to call us 112 and the force is always moving.”

More than 300 youth including eight girls suspected to be involved in criminal activities, have been arrested in Juba since the beginning of a police crackdown on November 18, to curtail rising gang violence.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter