Presidency orders probe into attacks on Ruweng, western Juba

The Presidency on Thursday directed top security chiefs to investigate recent killings in the western part of Juba County and Ruweng Administrative Area.

The country’s highest administrative organ chaired by President Salva Kiir met in Juba. It directs that free movement be granted across all areas of the country.

Presidential Advisor on National Security Affairs Tut Gatluak said the Presidency directed the security organs to investigate “the recent killings in the suburbs of Juba, Wunkur of Ruweng Administrative Area, and some stations along the River Nile.”

The resolutions were reportedly made upon security reports obtained from General Akol Koor Ku, the Director General of the Internal Security Bureau of the National Security Service.

According to a press release by the Office of the President, the leadership said those responsible for what they referred to as heinous crimes must be held accountable, warning people against engaging in harmful activities.

It further said: “The Presidency has directed the free movement of people and services throughout the country, banning any armed group from controlling specific areas in the country.”

This is to ensure that the citizens go about their daily activities without fear or any hindrances, it said.

– Wunkur attack –

On June 30, 7 people were reported killed, and the head of a local Commission for Peace and Reconciliation was injured in Wunkur County of Ruweng Administrative Area by alleged SPLA-IO forces in the area.

Ruweng Information Minister Sarah Akuot told Eye Radio the incident occurred after the peace delegation visited and held a meeting with forces loyal to Dr. Riek Machar in the area.

Akout said the head of the delegation, John Miaker Kuol was shot and wounded in the leg. The motive of the attack remains unclear.

Reacting to the incident, the Office of the First Vice President vowed to hold to account individuals who attacked the peace delegates.

– West Juba incident –

Fighting broke out on Wednesday, June 28, between a section of the Mundari tribesmen over attempted cattle raiding – resulting killing four security forces and injuring eight others, according to the National Police Spokesperson.

Eye Radio could not independently verify the casualties.

Major General Daniel Justin said Tuesday, calm has returned to western part of Juba County and that the Interior Ministry has been assured of peace by Mundari community leaders in the area.

– Deployment –

The country’s leadership further directed the immediate deployment of the graduated members of the Necessary Unified Forces and the start of Phase Two of the training.

The Presidency meeting was attended by the First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar, Vice President Dr. James Wani Igga, Vice President Taban Deng Gai and Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi.

The call for deployment comes after the army headquarters, on June 27, 2023, distributed 350 positions between the SSPDF, SPLA-IO, and SSOA in the middle command – based on the power-sharing ratio in the 2018 peace agreement.

The allocation of administrative positions in the army is the latest tangible breakthrough in the deployment of forces as provided for in the Security Arrangement.

Chapter Two of the peace agreement has been sluggishly implemented since the formation of the unity government three years ago.

