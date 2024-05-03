Kiir names Augustino Jadalla as CES governor

President Salva Kiir appointed Augustino Jadalla Wani as Central Equatoria State governor, replacing Emmanuel Adil Anthony in a republican decree on Thursday evening.

In another decree, Kiir fired Dr. Kennedy Gaaniko, the Deputy Governor of Western Equatoria, and appointed Hon. Ellia Richard in his place, amid escalating inter-communal violence there.

Jadalla previously held different positions in the government before being appointed as the governor of now defunct Jubek State in 2015.

The 61-year-old served as the deputy minister of interior and wildlife conservation between 2013 and 2015.

Meanwhile, Adil was the former governor of Yei River State, which has ceased to exist after President Kiir reverted the country from 32 states to 10 states.

He was appointed during the formation of the unity government in 2020 as one of the six governors that SPLM was mandated to appoint in accordance with the 2018 revitalized peace agreement.

