South Sudan urged to grant civic space, protect journalists

The US Embassy in South Sudan is urging the transitional government to safeguard civic and political space and protect journalists in order for them to bravely seek the truth.

John Skerry, the Embassy’s Human Rights Officer, made the statement ahead of the 31st anniversary of the World Press Freedom Day.

Mr. Skerry said a free and independent press is the foundation to a free society and essential to transparent and good governance.

He appeals to the South Sudan government to defend the rights of journalists as they carry out their duties.

“On this 31st anniversary of World Press Freedom Day, we urge South Sudan’s transitional government to safeguard civic and political space and to defend the rights of journalists to bravely pursue the truth,” he said.

Media watchdog Reporters without Borders (RSF) said freedom of the press is extremely precarious in South Sudan, adding that journalists work under threat and intimidation.

The US diplomat reiterated the embassy’s call for a credible and comprehensive investigation that leads to accountability for the 2017 death of Christopher Allen, who was killed covering conflict in South Sudan.

Skerry said journalists should be protected from retaliation, harassment, and unlawful detention.

“We take this opportunity to call again for a credible and comprehensive investigation that leads to accountability for the 2017 death of Christopher Allen, the American-British citizen who was killed while working as a journalist covering clashes.”

In 2024, World Press Freedom Day is dedicated to the importance of journalism and freedom of expression in the context of the current global environmental crisis.

