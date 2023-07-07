IGAD predicts heavy rains, flooding in South Sudan

The IGAD Climate Prediction and Application Center has forecast torrential rains that could trigger severe flooding in most parts of South Sudan and parts of the East African region.

ICPAC weekly weather forecast for the region says heavy rainfall of more than 200 millimeters is expected to hit central and northwestern South Sudan from 5-12 of July.

The scientific center also predicts moderate rains of at least 50-200 millimeters over much of the country.

The body warns of potential flood disaster in the lowlands of South Sudan.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over much of central to northern South Sudan…The expected heavy rainfall is likely to cause flooding in flood-prone areas,” reads a statement on ICPAC website.

Meanwhile, torrential rains will also hit western Ethiopia and parts of southern and western Sudan.

The body further discloses that light rainfall of less than 50 mm is expected over central Sudan, isolated areas in south-eastern South Sudan, and central parts of Ethiopia.

Other areas expecting light rain are also western Eritrea, southern Somalia, eastern and southern Tanzania, coastal and central to western Kenya, and central to northern Uganda.

On the other hand, dry conditions are forecast over northern Sudan, coastal Eritrea, north-eastern and south-eastern Ethiopia, Djibouti, much of Somalia, northern and eastern Kenya, Burundi, Rwanda, and most parts of Tanzania.

The bloc further suggests moderate to high temperatures (20 – 32℃) over South Sudan, central to southern Sudan, eastern and northern Kenya, north-western and eastern Tanzania, Somalia, south-eastern Ethiopia, and central to northern Uganda.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



OCHA releases $8 million for civilians displaced by Sudan conflict Previous Post