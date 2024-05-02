Election commissioners conclude visit to four states

The National Elections Commission has now visited four states including Upper Nile, Eastern Equatoria state, Western and Northern Bhar el Gazal states as parts of its electoral preparations.

The teams met with stakeholders in the four states including political parties, civil societies, youth and women groups.

In his remarks in Torit town, the commission’s spokesperson George Lemi, said they briefed with the state government officials to sensitize them on the pre-election activities.

“We have concluded the meeting with the speaker of parliament, the state Legislative Assembly, civil society organizations, faith leaders, youth and women and people with disabilities we also met with the political parties.”

“We briefed them on the reasons and the purpose of our visits which is to sensitize and enlighten them on the pre-electric activities.”

“We also updated them on the letter addressed to the ten states and three administrative areas requesting the allocation of office premises to the state High election committee.”

On his part, Election Commissioner Amos Juma, the team leader of the commission to Malakal in Upper Nile State, says they are doing consultation with the stakeholders.

“We started consultation with the stakeholders for the formation of the state high election committee, in which the criteria for the selection must be met first before the process.”

In Western Bahr el Ghazal, the state minister of information, Samuel Nickola, says the election commission team answered some questions raised by the state government.

Nickola says he urged the state population to support the government in preparing for elections.

“The delegation briefed the Council of Ministers about the process and the activities of the National Election Commission.”

“We also asked them a lot of questions and we got answers to the questions some questions need us to wait till the calendar for the general election in South Sudan is ready.”

“Then those questions will be answered. So, we urged our people the citizens of Western Bhar el Gazal State to support the government for the upcoming election.”

In April 2024, South Sudan National Elections Commission, announced began of the preparations for the general elections scheduled for December, the country’s first since independence.

Abednego Akok Kacuol, chairperson of the National Elections Commission visited Northern Bhar el Gazal state and said the sensitization of election will be done by the civil societies, youth, women groups and others.

