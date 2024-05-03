MP proposes govt-media meetings to enhance working relation

The spokesperson of the National Parliament is proposing quarterly meetings between the media authority, Union of Journalists, law enforcement, and parliament to mitigate issues affecting the media in the country.

Honorable Oliver Mori made the suggestion as South Sudan joins the world in celebrating the World Press Freedom Day.

The day serves to raise awareness about press freedom and reminds governments of their obligation to uphold the right to freedom of expression, as outlined in Article 19 of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

According to media watchdog Reporters without Borders, journalists in South Sudan continue to endure targeted aggression and mistreatment at the hands of security forces.

In an interview with Eye Radio, Hon. Mori, the Chairperson of Information Committee in the parliament, explained that such meetings are necessary to end frictions between the media and the government.

Mori emphasized the need for enhanced mutual understanding among stakeholders through regular dialogue, with the aim of mitigating threats and ensuring a safer environment for journalists.

“This demands that from time to time, we should be having workshops actually including the security personal, the journalists themselves, this committee of information in Parliament, so that we debate over this issues,” Mori said.

“To me, that is the best way we should not take ourselves that were are the Parliament and have the power, and the security should not also think that they are only the final authority.”

“No, they are not, and we have to work together in logical manner.”

