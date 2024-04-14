14th April 2024
Motorbike riders without helmets to be arrested: Police

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 53 mins ago

Boda-Boda riders on the streets of Juba conduct safety awareness of Boda-Boda riders in campaign dubbed “Ride for Peace, “Ride for Safety,” on 28th March 2018. (Photo: UNMISS.

The Directorate of Traffic Police has ordered police officers in Juba and the states to arrest motorbike riders who do not adhere to traffic regulations including riding without helmets.

Major General Kon John Akot, Director-General of Traffic Police directed a mandatory wearing of helmets for motorbike riders from Monday 15th of April.

“I have directed all traffic police officers to arrest any motorcyclist who does not wear a helmet. I want to inform the public that we are going to crack down on motorcyclists,” he declared.

General Kon said the order will be implemented to minimize accidents and ensure safety of motorists.

“I have directed the traffic police directors in the states to implement the directives from tomorrow, Monday, and I order you to carry out operations for the sake of traffic safety.”

In November 2023, the Inspector General of Police banned underage from ridding boda-boda and issued a two-week ultimatum for motorbike riders, commonly known as Boda-boda in Juba to use helmets.

According to 1st Lieutenant General Atem Marol Biar, every boda-boda rider must have two helmets including the passenger.

The order mean people under the age of 18 are prohibited from riding motorbikes in South Sudan.

Accidents are commonly occurring in the capital Juba, with law enforcement blaming the phenomenon on recklessness and intoxicated driving.

In 2023, Central Equatoria traffic officials registered 161 deaths due to road accidents in 2023, 45 of which involved motorcycles.

 

 

14th April 2024

