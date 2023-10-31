31st October 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News   |   NBS market hits by commodities shortage due influx of refugees

NBS market hits by commodities shortage due influx of refugees

Author : | Published: 1 hour ago

File Photo: Aweil Market

Northern Bahr el Ghazal State market is experiencing a severe shortage of goods and rising prices of essential commodities due to the influx of those who fled fighting in Sudan, the authorities said.

The state Information Minister William Anyuon attributes the shortage to the influx of returnees and refugees into the state.

Anyuon also says that the Sudanese population at the border is purchasing food items and fuel from the state, resulting in high commodity prices.

Another reason for the high prices is the strengthening of US dollars against the pound.

“The high prices that have been raised recently are due to the rise of dollars in the market and we are also experiencing a shortage of goods, the goods that we used to have here in Northern Bahr Al Gazal come from Juba,” said Anyuon.

“The distance and population wise you know very well that Northern Bahr El Ghazal is hosting refugees and a lot of influx of returnees that have come to Northern Bahr El Ghazal even up to now some of them are still coming at the border,” he said.

“We are also having the boarding population of Sudan that are coming here to get some goods especially food items and even fuel so they are taking it from Northern Bahr El Ghazal and that is making things expensive because the demand is very high”.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
World Bank to procure biometric payment system for S. Sudan gov’t – Dr Bak 1

World Bank to procure biometric payment system for S. Sudan gov’t – Dr Bak

Published Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Interior, City Council join hands to crackdown on Juba unruly youth 2

Interior, City Council join hands to crackdown on Juba unruly youth

Published Thursday, October 26, 2023

Juba County Commissioner suspends distillation of Spirits 3

Juba County Commissioner suspends distillation of Spirits

Published Thursday, October 26, 2023

Cabinet passes Land Policy as it concludes land belongs to the people, not the communities 4

Cabinet passes Land Policy as it concludes land belongs to the people, not the communities

Published Saturday, October 28, 2023

Auditor-General finds irregularities in Juba-Rumbek road construction 5

Auditor-General finds irregularities in Juba-Rumbek road construction

Published Thursday, October 26, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Don’t vote along tribal lines in 2024, Akok urges youths

Published 6 mins ago

NBS market hits by commodities shortage due influx of refugees

Published 1 hour ago

US to remove Uganda, three other African countries from Agoa trade deal

Published 1 hour ago

‘Some tests show oil pollution linked to birth defects’, says Yolanda

Published 2 hours ago

Canada donates over 80 motorcycles, 90 refrigerators to MoH

Published 2 hours ago

Kenya to become visa-free to all African nationals

Published 2 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
31st October 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!