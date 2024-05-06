Bahr el Ghazal Univ students stage protest over lack of food

Thousands of students of the University of Bahr el Ghazal poured into Wau streets Monday morning to protest the lack of food-ratios at the campus.

According the students, they have not had food three weeks now, and despite raising the concern last week, the state government did not respond to their complaints.

The students chanted “No food, No Elections” slogans as they marched to the streets with sticks and pieces of breads, demanding for urgent intervention.

“Our complain is that we need foods, we have suffered enough for three good weeks without foods, we don’t know what is wrong with FAWAK (supplier) or the government , but what we need is just foods , No food no election .

“We are demanding for foods , the issue that we are standing here today is for the government to bring food and the government must pay the company call FAWAK for the food, we need food now. ”

The protest which began early this morning disrupted traffic in Wau town and forced traders to close their shops.

This prompted the police to deploy forces to the campus and streets of Wau town.

Responding to the students, Western Bahr el Ghazal State Deputy Governor Zacharia Joseph Garang promised to provide the students with food that will sustain them for one week.

“I will guarantee you food for seven days. In a few moments, a car loaded with beans, lentils, rice, and flour will arrive. It will be here now. Stay inside,” he told the students.

This is, he says, while the state government will continue engage with national Ministry of High Education to address the situation.

“Currently, the Vice President, for services affairs, Hussein Abdel Baqi, our governor, and some officials in Juba are meeting to solve the problem of the students of Bahr El Ghazal University,” he added.