NBGs gov’t to allocate land for over 2,000 returnees

Northern Bahr al Ghazal’s government says it will soon allocate land to over 2000 homeless returnee families in the state.

The state Relief and Rehabilitation Commission Chairperson, Lual Awach, says the state government and county authorities are discussing the plans.

Lual says the plots will be allocated to two-thousand two-hundred and twenty-six returnee households.

“There is a plan by the state government of Northern Bahr Al Gazal to allocate lands to the homeless returnees,” said Lual.

“We have discussed this with the County Authority and we have also approached the Ministry of Land and Housing in the state there is a discussion between the county authority,” he said.

“RRC and the host community will make sure that the host communities are given the land to resettle the returnees. We are expecting to finalize the discussion within May.

“The number of homeless returnees is 2,226 households, not individuals. The settlement that we mean will be the urban settlement, it will not be the rural settlement it will only give you a plot but no place for farming.”

Northern Bahr el Ghazal is one of the states with a significant population of returnees from Sudan.

