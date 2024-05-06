6th May 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | News   |   NBGs gov’t to allocate land for over 2,000 returnees

NBGs gov’t to allocate land for over 2,000 returnees

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 1 hour ago

Returnees and refugees transit center in Aweil, Northern Bahr el Ghazal State. (Photo: NBGS governor's office)

Northern Bahr al Ghazal’s government says it will soon allocate land to over 2000 homeless returnee families in the state.

The state Relief and Rehabilitation Commission Chairperson, Lual Awach, says the state government and county authorities are discussing the plans.

Lual says the plots will be allocated to two-thousand two-hundred and twenty-six returnee households.

“There is a plan by the state government of Northern Bahr Al Gazal to allocate lands to the homeless returnees,” said Lual.

“We have discussed this with the County Authority and we have also approached the Ministry of Land and Housing in the state there is a discussion between the county authority,” he said.

“RRC and the host community will make sure that the host communities are given the land to resettle the returnees. We are expecting to finalize the discussion within May.

“The number of homeless returnees is 2,226 households, not individuals. The settlement that we mean will be the urban settlement, it will not be the rural settlement it will only give you a plot but no place for farming.”

Northern Bahr el Ghazal is one of the states with a significant population of returnees from Sudan.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
CES evicts squatters around NilePet building 1

CES evicts squatters around NilePet building

Published Thursday, May 2, 2024

Kalisto’s lawyer allegedly threatened by security personnel 2

Kalisto’s lawyer allegedly threatened by security personnel

Published Tuesday, April 30, 2024

S. Sudan to experience another week of heat stress 3

S. Sudan to experience another week of heat stress

Published Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Ugandan govt closes Karuma Dam bridge 4

Ugandan govt closes Karuma Dam bridge

Published Saturday, May 4, 2024

Govt orders tax exemption on donors, UN agencies with limitations 5

Govt orders tax exemption on donors, UN agencies with limitations

Published Friday, May 3, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Clergies condemn Tambura violence, call for independent probe

Published 4 mins ago

Yei River authorities receive 1,500 returnees from DR Congo

Published 1 hour ago

NBGs gov’t to allocate land for over 2,000 returnees

Published 1 hour ago

Bahr el Ghazal Univ students stage protest over lack of food

Published 2 hours ago

Two Killed, four injured in cattle raid in Mayendit County – Commissioner

Published 2 hours ago

Upper Nile govt, SSFA discuss re-organization of Malakal LFA

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
6th May 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!