Clergies condemn Tambura violence, call for independent probe

A group of religious leaders in Western Equatoria has condemned the violence in Tambura County and called for an independent investigation into the skirmishes.

In a joint statement addressed to President Salva Kiir on Friday, the clergies also appealed for urgent assistance to the people Tambura and Mundri.

The seven religious’ leaders of the Inter-faith Council for Peace Initiative and the Inter-Church Committee said they are concerned about the continuous killings, disappearances, and abductions of people.

They cite Father Luka Yugue and his driver, Michael Gbeko, who went missing more than a week ago along the Nagero-Tambura Road.

Bishop Peter Anibati is the presiding Bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in South Sudan and Sudan.

He read out a joint statement on behalf of other religious leaders in Yambio on Friday.

“The inter faith Council for peace initiatives and Inter church Committee of Western Equatoria continue to raise and support the appeal for calm and for an independent investigation for what is happening in Western Equatoria.

“The churches and all religious institutions would continue to pray for the departed souls and for the speedy recovery of the wounded and for all the IDPs once more, we condemn all forms of violence which we consider self-destructive and counterproductive.”

The clergies went on to call for an urgent assistance for thousands of displaced persons who have escaped the violence and sought sanctuary at the UN protection site in Tambura.

Peter Anibati said the religious leaders offered “a deep and heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the grieving parents and families of those who have lost their loved ones.

“Thousands of our people especially the old and the children are already starving in the camps or jungles. Starvation of the innocent people is the most heartfelt reaching experience.

” Your Excellency (referring to President Kiir), as a religious leader, we register our deepest and heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the grieving parents’ family members on the friends who have lost their dear ones in this ongoing conflict.”

According to the State Relief and Rehabilitation Commission, as of last week, there were over 51,000 people displaced from various locations in Tambura County mainly women, children and elderly persons.

Apai Paul the State Director General of RRC says more efforts are under way to support the displaced persons.

“We have a very huge number. This (Tuesday) morning, we were getting more displaced persons who are coming to the camp.

“We will have a meeting to see into how we can help these people to get the basic needs that they need. This is an emergency report on IDPs in Tambura County,” he added.



