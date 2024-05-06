Yei River authorities receive 1,500 returnees from DR Congo

Authority in Yei River County says 500 returnee households arrived in the area from the Democratic Republic of Congo over the weekend.

They had fled the 2016 violence to Uganda.

However, due to the deteriorating situation in the camps resulting from cuts in food ratios in recent years, they moved and settled along the border of DR Congo.

While in the border areas of neighbouring DR Congo, they encountered similar hardships, prompting their return home.

Yei River County Commissioner Aggrey Cyrus Kanyikwa says the returnees who arrived are currently sheltering in the Cenema area of Ombasi Boma.

“I was there on Saturday and the number that I met there was around 500 households -maybe around 1,500 individuals. We settled them in Cenema in Ombasi Boma, Utoko Payam of Yei River County,” he said.



Aggrey described the situation of the returnees as “desperate” as they lack food and shelter.

“Their situation is desperate when we were there. The immediate thing that is needed is shelter because it is a rainy season and there is no grass for them to start building houses.

“The children are being washed in the risky rain. As of now, malaria cases have reached 300. there is also an outbreak of measles because since 2016 no immunization programs have been carried out in that area. So the children are vulnerable to measles,” he said.



The county official said he met with the humanitarian agencies in the area where they promised to assess the situation of the returnees for possible intervention.

“The Humanitarian agencies met today (Monday), and they have decided to go and do an assessment tomorrow (Tuesday). I also reported to the Governor and he promised to look into that today,”

Commissioner Aggrey said more returnees are on their way to Yei River County.

