‘Gov’t to facilitate aid delivery to Sudan,’ says Tut Gatluak

The government of South Sudan stands ready to facilitate aid delivery to Sudan across the border, according to the Presidential Security Advisor.

Tut Gatluak Manime calls on the warring parties in Sudan to provide safe corridors to deliver humanitarian aid to citizens stranded due to the war raging since April 2023.

The advisor made the remarks after a meeting between President Kiir and Gen. Shams-Eddin Kabbashi the members of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sudan Armed Forces.

During the meeting held on Saturday, the two leaders exchanged visions on solutions to the humanitarian file, delivery of aid, and political remedy to the war.

The two sides agreed to facilitate the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid in areas under government control as well as areas under the movement’s control

“We intend to provide safe paths to deliver humanitarian aid in Sudan to the citizens affected by the war, and we confirm to the government of Sudan our readiness to help deliver aid,” Presidential Security Advisor, Tut Gatluak Manime said.

“The Sudanese delegation inspected the homes of the citizens who were displaced from Sudan to South Sudan due to the war in Sudan,” he said.

“We welcome any home for displacement to South Sudan. Without conditions According to the President’s directives, we seek to stop the war and move towards peace.”

“The humanitarian situation in Sudan remains dire due to ongoing fighting and shortages of food, water, and fuel, limited communications and electricity, and very high prices of essential items.

Health care has been critically affected, and there are severe medicines and vital supplies shortages.

According to a UNHCR report in November 2023, about 4.5 million people had been internally displaced in Sudan since April, when the war began, while 1.2 million have fled to neighbouring countries like Chad, Egypt, South Sudan, Ethiopia and the Central African Republic.

