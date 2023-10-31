31st October 2023
Don’t vote along tribal lines in 2024, Akok urges youths

Author: Baria Johson | Published: 6 mins ago

Professor Abednego Akok, the Chairperson of the National Elections Commission - Credit | Lou Nelson/Eye Radio | Feb. 17, 2022

The Chairperson of the National Election Commission on Tuesday urged youths, especially young women, not to vote along tribal lines at the 2024 general elections.

Abednego Akok Kachuol stresses that the youth should strive to choose leaders without fear or tribal thinking saying it is their political right.

He urged young women to vote for the right persons in the upcoming election.

Akok also encourages equal participation of women in the democratic process.

Mr Akok made the call on Tuesday, October 31, in Juba during a peace and security conference organized by the Young Women’s Christian Association, YWCA

“You, the youth now take this responsibility without fear and without tribal thinking that our generation is for the unity of the South and to do this is to vote for the right person,” Abednego said.

“There are words spoken before on equal participation this is two words in good governance, participation means the political right of a person to vote from the grassroots to the top this is the political participation of good governance, equity we must be all equal,” he said.

South Sudan is expected to hold its first democratic elections by the end of 2024, just about 13 months away.

However, the international community, civil society, and rights groups have been advocating for free civic and political space to allow free, fair, and credible elections.

There have also been calls for reconstitution of the electoral bodies, and political parties’ council as well as redeployment of the necessary unified forces to create a conducive environment for the democratic exercise.



Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

