Middle-East on ‘brink of war’, warns UN Chief after Iran attack on Israel

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres has told the UN Security Council Monday that the Middle-East is on the brink of war after Iran attack on Israel.

“step back from the brink”, says UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, after Iran’s attack on Israel late on Saturday

He tells the UN security council that people in the Middle East face the danger of a devastating full-scale conflict.

Meanwhile, the BBC quoted UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron as saying Iran suffered a “double defeat” after its attack failed and it showed its true nature to the world.

Cameron says now is the time to de-escalate and urges Israel to think with “its head, not its heart”

Tehran launched more than 300 projectiles at Israel, in what it said was retaliation to an earlier strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus

It is unclear how Israel plans to respond, but war cabinet minister Benny Gantz has said it will “exact a price” for Iran’s attack when the timing is right

