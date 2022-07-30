“Marriage is between man and woman,” says Archishop Badi

The Archbishop and Primate of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan, Justin Badi Arama on Friday re-affirmed the Lambeth resolution 1.10, as the official teaching on marriage and sexuality.

Archbishop Justin Badi, who is also the Chairperson of the Global South fellowship of the Anglican churches advised his fellow Anglican bishops to stand firm behind the Lambeth resolution.

While presenting the position of the Global South Anglican churches, Badi claimed that, for a long time, the Anglican Church had been driven by the views of the west.

“We often feel that our voices are not listened to, or respected. Today, in Canterbury, we may be gathered together, but we most certainly cannot walk together until Provinces which have gone against scripture… repent, and return to orthodoxy,” said Bishop Badi.

The Lambeth resolution 1.10 was an action taken at the 1998 Lambeth Conference, where a majority of Anglican bishops rejected homosexual practice as incompatible with scripture.

The Conference advised against the legitimizing or blessing of same sex unions nor ordaining those involved in same gender unions.

An excerpt of the resolution reads “in view of the teaching of scripture, upholds faithfulness in marriage between one man and one woman in life long union, and believes that celibacy is right for those who are not called into marriage,”

Bishop Badi also called on the Anglican communion to impose sanctions on provinces that ordain Bishops in same sex relationship and allow same sex marriages to be conducted.

The Global Anglican Church is divided over the issue of LGBT, with the North section embracing same-sex marriage and the South section protesting the practice.

The BBC reports that a group representing LGBT members of the Church of Ireland has welcomed a change from the Anglican Communion to a major statement on same-sex marriage.

Changing Attitude Ireland told the BBC, the Church of Ireland’s silence on the controversy was disturbing.

The Lambeth Conference takes place every 10 years and is a major gathering of more than 600 Anglican bishops from across the world.

Hosted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, it began in Kent on 26 July and lasts for 12 days.

At the conference a series of statements – or “calls” – are put to bishops and discussed.

But a draft statement on human dignity published ahead of the conference said that “it is the mind of the Anglican Communion as a whole that same gender marriage is not permissible”.

The global south delegation allegedly protested allegations that the organizing committee of the conference decided to withdrew the resolution 1.10.

It is alleged that the re-affirmation of Lambeth 1.10 had been removed because of pressure “from the gay bishops” and that the design group had “sided with the most progressive.

There was a dramatic scene when Bishop Badi advised the global south delegation to remain seated and not receive the Holy Communion at the opening and the closing services of the conference.

The awkward moment at the Canterbury cathedral, was seen to have manifested the differences within the communion.

The Global south fellowship of Anglican churches represent about 75% of the Anglican communion, making up the majority.

However three provinces from the Global South, like the Churches of Uganda and Rwanda decided not to attend the conference pointing that their concerns on the topic of human sexuality are not addressed

Share with friends: Facebook twitter