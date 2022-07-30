30th July 2022
8 suspects arrested in connection with murder of Aweil teacher

Published: 1 hour ago

Handcuffs - Courtesy

The police in Northern Bahr El Ghazal state say eight suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of a teacher in Aweil East County this week.

On Tuesday, teacher Deng Deng Akuei was attacked and killed on his way from Zion Primary School to a nearby village.

According to the authorities, the teacher was shot dead in Yar – Achoot area in Aweil East County by four unidentified men.

This morning, the state Police Spokesperson Captain Guot Guot Akol confirmed the arrest of eight suspects in connection with the murder.

“I want to confirm that we are investigating some of the suspects, that we call them to equally more about the case of the teacher that was murdered in cool blood  in Aweil East County,” Maluak said.

He spoke to Eye Radio this morning from Aweil town of Northern Bahr El ghazal, Captain Akol said the suspects are in police custody.

“Yes, we have up to now eight suspects in our custody we will establish the facts in nearest time to come. Unfortunately they are still suspect up to now I can share the names for legal and security purpose.”

The motive behind the killing is not clear, but police have opened an investigation to establish the facts behind this atrocity.

The murder is the second of its kind in Aweil East County.

Last year five women were arrested in connection with the killing of a fellow woman at a water point in Yarguet Village.

 

