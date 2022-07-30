Defrocked Bishop Akurdit given heroic welcome in Bor

The embattled Bishop of Jonglei Internal Province Ruben Akurdid Ngong has returned to Bor this morning for the time since January, claiming he had been permitted to resume his religious duties.

The controversial church leader and his rival cleric, Moses Anur were sent to Juba following tension between their supporters in January.

In 2020, Akurdid was removed and replaced with Bishop Moses Anur, as Archbishop of Jonglei Internal Province and Bishop of the Diocese of Bor by the Primate of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan, Justin Badi Arama.

Bishop Akurdid however, rejected his removal and subsequently expelled Anur claiming he had been removed unjustifiably.

Speaking to Eye Radio this morning Akurdid’s press secretary Philip Maluak claimed that Akurdid had been permission to resume his duties by the office of the President.

“The Archbishop has been instructed to return to Bor to resume his normal duties,” said Maluak.

Archbishop Justin Badi, who is the Primate of the Episcopal Church, had sought the help of the country’s leadership, after a fallout with Akurdid threatened to divide the faithfuls in the state.

The associate of Bishop Akurdid said his boss was found blameless on the dramatic power wrangles in the Church in Bor.

“When the committee came to Bor to gather facts about the root cause of the problem, they found that Bishop Akurdid was not guilty. He was actually doing what is based on his powers as internal archbishop,” said the Spokesperson of Bishop Akurdid.

The ECSS headquarters has however, dismissed his return to Bor as illegal.

“It is not official visit so I cannot comment on it…we are not aware of it. It is illegal we cannot talk about. We will comment when it is appropriate,” Provincial Secretary Reverent Peter Garang told Eye Radio.

The Office of the President has not yet commented on the matter.

Meanwhile, a statement signed by the Minister of Presidential Affairs, Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin reads: “This is to attest that the Archbishop of Jonglei Internal Province and Diocese of Bor Rev’d Reuben Akurdid Ngong Akurdid,

“Has been granted permission by President Salva to travel to Bor since the solutions pertaining the ongoing mediation of crisis within the Episcopal of South Sudan are yet to be met.”