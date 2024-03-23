Lawmaker urges youth to unite and prepare for 2024 elections

A member of parliament from SPLM-IO is urging young people to actively prepare for elections and enter the realm of politics, emphasizing that one’s background should not deter one from participating in political leadership.



Hon. Yar Tilar delivered these remarks on Friday, March 22, 2024, at the launch of the book titled: 13 Reasons Why Youth Are Stranded Today – authored by Ms. Atong Kuol Malual.

She called on young people to stand together and lend support to one another as the upcoming general election approaches.

The lawmaker added that only young people are the ones to bring changes in South Sudan with the help of the older generation.

Hon. Yar questions what can be done for young people to come together, regardless of their affiliation, tribes, and gender.

“I would like to encourage young people as we are heading toward an election period, let’s have young people taking up spaces to support each other,” Hon Yar said.

“We are the majority in this Country and we are the only ones who can bring the change with the help of our older generation,” she said.

“How do we as young people come together, regardless of our affiliation, regardless of our tribes and regardless of our gender?

“We are not leaving the men aside, I am the one person who always believes that we have to work hand in hand, so I am not concentrating on the women only, how do we come together as young people and organize ourselves for the next election that is coming.”

Hon. Yar calls for intergenerational dialogue between old and young people in the country.

“I also want to acknowledge the fact that Uncle Michael is here, we also need to start having intergenerational dialogue, let’s have intergenerational dialogue in a sense that you communicate with us as young people,” Hon Yar said.

“We are not here to claim anything from you, but all we want is, let’s have intergenerational dialogue, where you are there, and I am here, then the conversation goes back down, so I would like to encourage that to happen,” she said.

