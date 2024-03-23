23rd March 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Politics   |   Lawmaker urges youth to unite and prepare for 2024 elections

Lawmaker urges youth to unite and prepare for 2024 elections

Authors: Nyathong William | Koang Pal Chang | Published: 9 hours ago

Hon. Yar Tilar Deng, member of national parliament from SPLM-IO speaking during the launch of the book titled: 13 Reasons Why Youth are Stranded Today - at the French Institute University of Juba on Friday evening March 22, 2024 - Courtesy

A member of parliament from SPLM-IO is urging young people to actively prepare for elections and enter the realm of politics, emphasizing that one’s background should not deter one from participating in political leadership.

Hon. Yar Tilar delivered these remarks on Friday, March 22, 2024, at the launch of the book titled: 13 Reasons Why Youth Are Stranded Today – authored by Ms. Atong Kuol Malual.

She called on young people to stand together and lend support to one another as the upcoming general election approaches.

The lawmaker added that only young people are the ones to bring changes in South Sudan with the help of the older generation.

Hon. Yar questions what can be done for young people to come together, regardless of their affiliation, tribes, and gender.

“I would like to encourage young people as we are heading toward an election period, let’s have young people taking up spaces to support each other,” Hon Yar said.

“We are the majority in this Country and we are the only ones who can bring the change with the help of our older generation,” she said.

“How do we as young people come together, regardless of our affiliation, regardless of our tribes and regardless of our gender?

“We are not leaving the men aside, I am the one person who always believes that we have to work hand in hand, so I am not concentrating on the women only, how do we come together as young people and organize ourselves for the next election that is coming.”

Hon. Yar calls for intergenerational dialogue between old and young people in the country.

“I also want to acknowledge the fact that Uncle Michael is here, we also need to start having intergenerational dialogue, let’s have intergenerational dialogue in a sense that you communicate with us as young people,” Hon Yar said.

“We are not here to claim anything from you, but all we want is, let’s have intergenerational dialogue, where you are there, and I am here, then the conversation goes back down, so I would like to encourage that to happen,” she said.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Sudan declares force majeure on South Sudan oil export 1

Sudan declares force majeure on South Sudan oil export

Published Wednesday, March 20, 2024

400 containers headed for South Sudan grounded in Port Mombasa 2

400 containers headed for South Sudan grounded in Port Mombasa

Published Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Ugandan army denies claims of troops deployment in South Sudan 3

Ugandan army denies claims of troops deployment in South Sudan

Published Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Lady Kola to wed lover Cherry Long as his second wife 4

Lady Kola to wed lover Cherry Long as his second wife

Published Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Machar backs R-JMEC proposal for political dialogue on elections 5

Machar backs R-JMEC proposal for political dialogue on elections

Published Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

South Sudan makes history with first ever gold medal at All African Games

Published 7 hours ago

Local Gov’t Acting Chairperson Dhel Rom Deng dies in road accident – Official

Published 8 hours ago

Gov’t instructs NBS authorities to arrest ‘fuel smugglers’ to Sudan following ban

Published 8 hours ago

Lawmaker urges youth to unite and prepare for 2024 elections

Published 9 hours ago

Governor Futuyo’s bodyguard killed in road ambush in Tambura

Published 10 hours ago

Most youth who have gone a stray are children of big people – Makuei

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd March 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!