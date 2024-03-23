Governor Futuyo’s bodyguard killed in road ambush in Tambura

The Office of the Governor reported that the bodyguard of the Western Equatoria State governor was killed in a road ambush in Tambura County on Friday.



Governor Alex Daniel Digi’s press secretary reported that the incident, which left three other bodyguards injured, occurred between Moso and Mupoi at 5 PM on Friday.

Daniel stated that the four bodyguards were en route from Yambio to Tumbara for a family visit when they were ambushed by unknown armed assailants.

He says the deceased who identified as Malisha is a national security officer.

The spokesperson says the other three bodyguards managed to escape and hide in the forest.

“Four bodyguards of the governor wanted to go and visit their family in Tumbara, so Yesterday [Friday] they took off from Yambio to Tombura,” said Daniel.

“When they reached the place called Moso, about 28 kilometres away from Tumbara Brown. Then they fall into an ambush by a group of criminals the criminals stop them and start shooting at them,” he said.

“One of the bodyguards who were in front was shot and fell and he died immediately and the other three got injured and decided to run to the forest because the criminals were in a big number.

The governor’s press says the state security committee held a meeting on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

“The state government conducted the emergency meeting with the security force and currently the security forces are working hard on that road to see that those criminals are arrested,” Daniel said.

“They are brought to book a state is calling upon the citizens to come because the incident looks like an isolated incident, which is specific people so they should not take it in the way that there is an attack on the issue to do with tribalism and all.”

