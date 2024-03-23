Gov’t instructs NBS authorities to arrest ‘fuel smugglers’ to Sudan following ban

Minister of Information in Northern Bahr el Gazal State has announced the national Government’s directive to arrest violators of the fuel transport ban to Sudan



Zachariah Lual stated the national government directed the customs service in the state not to allow the fuel to be exported to Sudan.

Minister of Information says the government issued the order last week.

This decision is based on concerns that such transportation could exacerbate the ongoing conflict in Sudan.

Zachariah believed that the national government took the stop after being accused several times by the Warring parties in Sudan of supporting one side.

He told Eye Radio on Saturday, March 23, 2024, that the state government will arrest anyone who violates the order.

“The National government instructed security that some of these commutes should not be allowed to enter Sudan. This was last week when we got this information,” Zachariah.

“We know South Sudan is leading the East African community and then our President is also involved in their negotiation on peace dialogue in Sudan,” he said.

“These are the parties fighting, and sometimes they accuse the government of supporting the other side that is why the fuel has to be stopped from entering Sudan.

“It is the national government that the customs at the borders are tasked not to allow fuel to enter Sudan. They have stopped those who take fuel to Sudan and smuggling, if anyone is found smuggling fuel to Sudan, he/she will be arrested.”

On the 15 of this March, the Sudanese army announced that they had captured 14 South Sudanese nationals who were fighting for the RSF following their recapture of the Radio and Television Corporation headquarters in Omdurman.

