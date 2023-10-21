21st October 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Lakes policeman takes own life, injures 6 others in grenade blast

Lakes policeman takes own life, injures 6 others in grenade blast

Author: Elshiekh Chol Ajeing | Published: 43 mins ago

A picture of a hand grenade. Photo: Curtsey

A “drunk” policeman has died after detonating a hand grenade at a family gathering in Lakes State capital Rumbek – leaving six others injured.

Lakes Police Spokesperson Major Elijah Mabor Makuach said the suspected suicide incident occurred on Thursday night.

Mabor said the victim, identified as 32-year-old Awad Makuac, was a sergeant in the state police force.

Preliminary investigation citing witness accounts said the deceased officer came home intoxicated late in the evening before the deadly incident.

He reportedly died on spot after the blast and six of his family members are nursing injuries at the state hospital.

“The deceased actually come home late, and he was drunk when he talks to relatives including the father. He was possessing a hand grenade, then from there nobody knows what happened, it’s just boom!” he said.

“Unfortunately, the bomb exploited and killed him and injured other six from the family members, this is what happened.”

The motive of the incident is unclear. But the state police spokesperson says they are conducting the investigation to ascertain the cause of the fatal explosion.

“We are still investigating to find out that exactly what was the Couse and the motive behind the incident, the little information we got from other brothers is not enough, and we want find out more from family members those who were injured, and they are admitted in hospital.”

 

 

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Weekend Sports Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kenya urges EAC pioneers to pay South Sudan, Burundi membership debts 1

Kenya urges EAC pioneers to pay South Sudan, Burundi membership debts

Published Sunday, October 15, 2023

“No, thank you!”: South Sudan rebuffs Kenya’s debts payment suggestion 2

“No, thank you!”: South Sudan rebuffs Kenya’s debts payment suggestion

Published Monday, October 16, 2023

Govt starts paying employees on new salary structure 3

Govt starts paying employees on new salary structure

Published Wednesday, October 18, 2023

El-Meriekh Bentiu beat Al-Salaam 1-0 to win South Sudan Cup 4

El-Meriekh Bentiu beat Al-Salaam 1-0 to win South Sudan Cup

Published Sunday, October 15, 2023

South Sudanese men urged to marry one wife or seek permission for two 5

South Sudanese men urged to marry one wife or seek permission for two

Published 22 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Lakes policeman takes own life, injures 6 others in grenade blast

Published 43 mins ago

Govt grounds 12 aircrafts in three months over registration forgery

Published 56 mins ago

Ethiopian trader, 6-month-old baby killed in Bor fire outbreak

Published 1 hour ago

Police urges media to avoid interviews with unauthorized officers

Published 4 hours ago

‘Dry spell’ displaces Terekeka residents to Lakes, Equatoria, riverbanks – OCHA

Published 4 hours ago

Biden requests $106 bn for Ukraine, Israel, border

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
21st October 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!