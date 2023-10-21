Lakes policeman takes own life, injures 6 others in grenade blast

A “drunk” policeman has died after detonating a hand grenade at a family gathering in Lakes State capital Rumbek – leaving six others injured.

Lakes Police Spokesperson Major Elijah Mabor Makuach said the suspected suicide incident occurred on Thursday night.

Mabor said the victim, identified as 32-year-old Awad Makuac, was a sergeant in the state police force.

Preliminary investigation citing witness accounts said the deceased officer came home intoxicated late in the evening before the deadly incident.

He reportedly died on spot after the blast and six of his family members are nursing injuries at the state hospital.

“The deceased actually come home late, and he was drunk when he talks to relatives including the father. He was possessing a hand grenade, then from there nobody knows what happened, it’s just boom!” he said.

“Unfortunately, the bomb exploited and killed him and injured other six from the family members, this is what happened.”

The motive of the incident is unclear. But the state police spokesperson says they are conducting the investigation to ascertain the cause of the fatal explosion.

“We are still investigating to find out that exactly what was the Couse and the motive behind the incident, the little information we got from other brothers is not enough, and we want find out more from family members those who were injured, and they are admitted in hospital.”

