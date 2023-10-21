21st October 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Govt grounds 12 aircrafts in three months over registration forgery

Govt grounds 12 aircrafts in three months over registration forgery

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 56 mins ago

Jacob Maijuk Korok, Deputy Minister of Information addressing the media after a Council of Ministers meeting on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Photo: Charles Wote)

The Ministry of Transport has grounded 12 civil aircrafts operating in the country since July this year due to forgery of international registration codes.

This was revealed at Friday’s cabinet meeting, where Transport Minister Madut Biar presented a memorandum on reforming the country’s aviation industry.

Deputy Information Minister David Maiju Korok said the crimes of forgery are being committed by aircrafts operators.

“It was on the memorandum on forging of aircrafts registration in South Sudan. There is a forgery on foreign civil aircrafts registration codes, and this is being committed by operators of aircrafts,” Korok told press.

The deputy minister said the cabinet has called for a thorough inspection of the documents of aircrafts to ensure the safety of South Sudan’s airspace.

“Due to that forgery, 12 aircrafts have been grounded since July. So, the decision taken by the Ministry of Transport is to expel the foreign aircrafts that forge registrations out of South Sudan.”

And the second approval by the Council of Ministers is to conduct a thorough security scrutiny for the documents of each aircraft so that the airspace of South Sudan is safe.”

According to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), every aircraft engaged in an international navigation shall bear its appropriate nationality and registration marks.

It says all aircraft shall bear appropriate nationality and registration marks in order to permit identification.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Weekend Sports Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kenya urges EAC pioneers to pay South Sudan, Burundi membership debts 1

Kenya urges EAC pioneers to pay South Sudan, Burundi membership debts

Published Sunday, October 15, 2023

“No, thank you!”: South Sudan rebuffs Kenya’s debts payment suggestion 2

“No, thank you!”: South Sudan rebuffs Kenya’s debts payment suggestion

Published Monday, October 16, 2023

Govt starts paying employees on new salary structure 3

Govt starts paying employees on new salary structure

Published Wednesday, October 18, 2023

El-Meriekh Bentiu beat Al-Salaam 1-0 to win South Sudan Cup 4

El-Meriekh Bentiu beat Al-Salaam 1-0 to win South Sudan Cup

Published Sunday, October 15, 2023

South Sudanese men urged to marry one wife or seek permission for two 5

South Sudanese men urged to marry one wife or seek permission for two

Published 22 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Lakes policeman takes own life, injures 6 others in grenade blast

Published 43 mins ago

Govt grounds 12 aircrafts in three months over registration forgery

Published 56 mins ago

Ethiopian trader, 6-month-old baby killed in Bor fire outbreak

Published 1 hour ago

Police urges media to avoid interviews with unauthorized officers

Published 4 hours ago

‘Dry spell’ displaces Terekeka residents to Lakes, Equatoria, riverbanks – OCHA

Published 4 hours ago

Biden requests $106 bn for Ukraine, Israel, border

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
21st October 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!