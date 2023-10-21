Health minister says Gudele General Hospital will end abroad treatments

The National Minister of Health said Saturday the newly inaugurated Gudele General Hospital will provide quality health services ending distrust in the country’s healthcare system which compels many to seek treatment abroad.



Yolanda Awel Deng Juach said the state-of-the-art facility gifted to South Sudan by the United Arab Emirates, will also provide capacity building to South Sudanese doctors and medical students.

“Gudele General hospital will provide the quality health care serves to our people, who are used to seeking treatment abroad,” Yolanda said during the commissioning ceremony.

“We shall work together to priorities the employment as I mentioned and capacity building of the South Sudanese Doctors, Nurses Midwives, lab technician and for the front-line health workers. This hospital will also provide training for medical personal instate of 90% of us going for high education training outside.”

“With this facility on the ground, we commit to ensure the provision of advance treatment and quality health care within the country to achieve this dream I reach out to my host community to protect the facility.

The standard hospital was donated by the United Arab Emirates government in 2014 following President’s visit to Abu Dhabi.

The 10-million US dollar hospital construction was funded by Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) – the leading United Arab Emirates’s entity for economic development aid.

The 60-bed hospital will cater to the residents of Juba and adjacent areas, meeting growing demand and evolving healthcare needs.

The project comprises the construction of a new building that includes clinics, laboratories, operating theatres, and an intensive care unit. ADFD’s funding also covers advisory services related to the project.

The event attended by several official includes the Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi Akol who represented President Kiir, Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin, Presidential Affairs Minister the governor of central Equatoria among other.

Minister Yolanda further called on Gudele residents to protect and properly maintain the facility.

She further called on Service Cluster Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi to increase the health sector budget to “by at least 15%” enable the ministry to carry out its mandate.

“This will allow us to undertake the critical development as the construction and the equipe of the hospital and the welfare of all medical personal in the country. We believe that the increase in the health budget is not only invest in the health of our population but also investment in the future of our nation.”

“A healthy population is a productive population, and a productive population is essential growth of our nation. An increase of the health budget will allow us to reduce our independence on donation and we can take control of our own destiny and build a health and progress nation.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter