Kiir relieves foreign minister in major diplomatic reshuffle

President Salva Kiir relieved Foreign Minister Dr. James Pitia Morgan and appointed him as his envoy to the Great Lakes Region, in a major reshuffles affecting diplomats on Thursday.

Presidential Envoy Dr. Morgan will play a great role in President Kiir’s EAC leadership and mediation of the historic Rwanda-DRC conflict and Rwanda-Burundi tension.

Kiir, meanwhile, relieved Deputy Foreign Minister Ramadan Abdala Goc before appointing him as the foreign minister.

The president also appointed former South Sudan Ambassador to China and non-resident ambassador to Australia and Malaysia, Monday Semaya Kumba, as the new deputy foreign minister.

On the other hand, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Mayen Dut Wol is relieved from his position and appointed as the new South Sudanese Ambassador to China.

Ambassador John Samuel Bwogo is appointed as the new Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.