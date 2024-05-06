6th May 2024
Malakia, Al-Salam Aweil lead national football league standings

Author: Elsheikh Chol | Published: 28 mins ago

Logos of Malakia and Al-Salama Sports Clubs

Malakia and Al-Salam Aweil lead Groups B and A respectively, with the host team, Al-Hilal Wau, set to face Salam Kujok in Wau this afternoon.

Malakia secured a hard-fought victory over Young Stars Torit with a score of 1-0 yesterday, solidifying their position at the top of the standings table with 6 points in the ongoing South Sudan National League in Wau and Juba.

Malakia’s impressive performance includes wins against Nile City Yambio (4-0) on Wednesday and Young Stars Torit (1-0) yesterday.

Meanwhile, Young Stars hold the second position with 3 points after winning their opening game against Lion Hunters last Thursday.

In Group A, Salam Aweil FC claimed the top spot after defeating Holy-family Rumbek 2-0 yesterday, accumulating 6 points from victories against Salam Kujok FC (2-0) last Wednesday and Holy-Family yesterday.

Meanwhile, Holy Family is yet to secure any points after losing two consecutive games.

In this afternoon’s match in Group A at Wau stadium, the host team Al-Hilal FC Wau will take on the wounded Salaam Kujok, aiming to reclaim the top position in the standings table.

In Group B in Juba, Lions Hunters Yei will play against Nile-City Yambio, both teams having lost their first games against Young Stars Torit and Malakia Juba, respectively.

Group C’s games, rescheduled to tomorrow in Juba, will feature Al-Merriekh FC Bentiu hosting Tahrir Rumbek. On Wednesday, Olympic Renk will face Koruim Bor at Buluk Training Center in Juba.

The winner of the tournament will represent South Sudan in the CAF Champions League this year.

