Garbage companies to sue Juba City Council over suspension

Three solid waste management companies said they are considering taking legal action against Juba City Council for financial loss as a result of what they call a wrongful suspension.

The municipal council said on April 13 that it terminated the contracts of three companies that were tasked to collect garbage from Juba streets due to alleged lack of human resources and equipment.

The companies were reportedly contracted to manage garbage collection and waste disposal in the blocks of Juba, Kator, and Munuki.

Deputy Mayor for Social Service Thiik Thiik Mayardit, said the agreement with the companies was ended due to a lack of equipment and financial ability to manage waste.

However, the waste management firms namely; TAGIE Limited, Mangalawi and City Link Africa, refuted Thiik’s claim that their contracts were terminated, adding that they were only suspended.

“We want to clarify that our contracts have in all respects been wrongfully suspended and not terminated, as incorrectly communicated and captioned in the 1st Deputy Mayor’s communique,” reads part of the statement.

The firms said they are deeply aggrieved by the “unilateral and misguided” decision by the 1st Deputy Mayor to suspend their services without proper notification or due process.

The trio said they have taken the necessary legal process to challenge the suspension and seek redress for financial losses due to the decision.

“The improper use of the term termination has caused panic and confusion among our esteemed customers and consequently tarnished our reputation as trusted waste management providers.”

“We have taken the necessary legal procedure to challenge this suspension and seek redress.”

They urge the city authorities to reconsider their decision and engage them in a constructive dialogue to address any concerns they had with the companies.

Waste management has become a major concern to Juba residents over the years, as City Council-contracted companies struggle to deliver to the satisfaction of their customers.

In January 2023, Juba City Council ended a 10-year contract with East Africa Go Green Company Limited, only two years after it was signed.

The city administration alleged that the company failed to deliver as agreed, depriving city residents of their rights to a clean environment.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter