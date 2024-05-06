National lawmakers to send probe committee to Tambura

The National Legislative Assembly has formed a fact-finding committee to investigate the root-causes of the renewed conflict in Tambura County of Western Equatoria State.

The nine-member committee is headed by lawmaker, Kom Kom Geng who is an SPLM member, and deputized by lawmaker James Mabor, an SPLM-IO representative.

According to the parliament, the committee members are independent individuals who do not hail from western Equatoria state.

They are tasked to interview victims, County and State authorities and other stakeholders to establish the root causes of the violence, and identify the parties involved.

This comes after a lawmaker from Tambura County who is a member of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance raised a motion, calling for investigation into the skirmishes.

Clement Juma outlined recommendations to the national legislature including a call to the Minister of Defense to replace the top commanders in Tambura.

“I humbly summit that the August House this deliberates motion and resolve the following;

“Condemn in the strongest term possible the rampart and target killing along ethnic line and displacement of civilians as well as burning of their houses in and around Tambura town.

“Call on the minster of humanitarian affair and disaster management to urgently send basic humanitarian assistance to the displace person in Tombura country so as to save lives.

“summon the Minister of Defense and Veteran Affairs to explain to the august house why there’re illegal cantonment in Namuhino Payam and surrounding areas in Tambura as well as the siege of the town by SPLM IO that makes the movement of civilians very risky.

“The August House will recommend that in views of the trust deficit on the leadership and security organs in Tambura, there is need to replace the top commanders so as to restore trust on the forces.

‘The august house to formed a fact-finding parliamentary committee when is safe to visit Tambura County so as to assess the situation and summit report and recommendation to the house for further action

After thorough deliberation, the lawmakers formed a fact-finding committee consisting of the members who are not natives of Western Equatoria to head to the hotspot area.