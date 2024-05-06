Why you should have a life-time experience with Dovelink and Tour

A national company, Dovelink and Tour has signed a partnership deal with South Sudanese Brand Ambassador, Wilima Grace, setting a crucial journey to providing excellent travel and shipping services clients often look for.

This landmark, celebrated on May 3, 2024, represents the culmination of dedicated efforts and the steadfast support of vibrant service to clients.

Based in South Sudan’s Juba, Dovelink Travel and Tour has been a decade prominent figure in the travel industry since its establishment in 2012, consistently embodying excellence and setting industry standards.

Specializing in a wide array of travel services, including flight bookings, visa assistance, and tailored travel experiences, the company is renowned for its commitment to precision and customer care.

In an interview with Eye Radio, Wilma Grace, the newly appointed Brand Ambassador for Dovelink, expressed her confidence in this new venture.

She emphasized the company’s dedication to creating unforgettable travel experiences tailored to individual preferences, fostering trust and respect every step of the way.

Grace conveyed her readiness to embrace new challenges and opportunities, reflecting a spirit of boundless potential and unwavering determination to chatter best practices.

Dovelink Travel and Tour boasts a passionate team of travel enthusiasts dedicated to turning travel dreams into reality.

Offering door-to-door services to eliminate the hassle of public transportation and parking, the company ensures seamless travel experiences from start to finish.

Dovelink and Tour is 24/7 available where clients can choose at their convenience an early morning flight or a late-night arrival.

Additionally, it has airport pickup and drop off services available round-the-clock to accommodate your schedule.

If unsure about visa requirements for intended destination, Dovelink and Tour with its visa specialists is readily available to assist clients to that regard – whether Group Charters or Special Event Charters.

And if in search of hotel, ‘look no further’ as Dovelink offers flexible booking options to suit any client’s needs and preferences -be it economy class or even when in need to be treated to a luxurious first-class experience.

This is not all, Dovelink, if you will, is the right partner to handle your cargo from shipping point to the destinations. With a range of services from Freight Forwarding, Customs Clearance, Warehousing and Distribution, Specialized Handling, Documentation and Insurance and travel insurance arrangements, Dovelink can do all the due process on your behalf with ease.

On her part, Adut Monicah who is the Marketing Executive Director said Dovelink provides a range of charter services, including corporate and group charters, as well as specialized offerings such as event charters and air ambulance services for medical emergencies.

Furthermore, the company extends its expertise from cargo handling to managing shipments with special requirements due to size, weight, or nature.

Meanwhile, Monicah emphasized the company’s commitment to comprehensive consultation and visa processing services, ensuring a smooth travel experience for every client.

Highly spirited Dovelink Travel and Tours shows a dedication to excellence, personalized service, and a relentless pursuit of innovation in the travel industry.

Dovelink& Tour can be reached out at telephone numbers, +211921514200/+211980909307 or via email at www.dovelinktravel.co.

