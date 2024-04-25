14 political parties to sue PPC over $50,000 registration fee

At least 14 political parties have threatened to sue the Political Parties’ Council (PPC) at the East African Court of Justice over what they described as unreasonable and illegal registration fees imposed on them.

The parties said they intend to take legal action after the PPC allegedly slept over their March 25 petition to reconsider the decision imposing an “exorbitant fee increment from previous 20,000 pounds to USD 50,000 dollars with no legal basis.

In their previous letter, the parties rejected the 50,000 US-dollar provisional license fee and 25 000 US-dollar full registration fee set by the Political Parties Council (PPC), terming it a direct contradiction to the principles of democracy and fair political participation.

Four of the protesting political parties including the National Democratic Movement led by Dr. Lam Akol, are members of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance, SSOA.

They called on the political parties’ leadership to reconsider its decision and revert the fee to 20,000 South Sudan Pounds.

In a notification sent by Advocate Akok Deng to Justice Minister Ruben Madol Arol, the group said the lack of response has left them with no option but to seek justice before a competent court.

According to them, the imposed fee amounts to a violation of the right to form a political party.

When contacted, the leadership of political parties’ council said it would respond after receiving the letter.

Earlier, PPC Chairperson Eng. James Akol Zakayo said, some parties were unable to meet registration requirements including the 50,000 US dollar registration fee.

The registration fee, according to Zakayo, was benchmarked from Ghana – one of Africa’s best democracies.

But he said some minority political parties are unable to raise the fee.

Zakayo argued that political party with 500 members, as required by law, should be able to raise the amount, with each member contributing at least 100 US dollars.

