6th May 2024
Real-SPLM calls for inclusive and transparent system of governance

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 34 mins ago

Kosti Manibe, one of representatives of Real-SPLM delegation at High-Level Mediation for South Sudan in Nairobi - Courtesy

The opposition group, Real-SPLM has demanded an inclusive and transparent system of governance in South Sudan as peace talks kicked off in Nairobi, Kenya over the weekend.

The group led by Pagan Amum demanded a unified army and an agreed management of natural resources with a functioning financial system.

It also proposed a round-table conference to agree on a social contract that defines what the people of South Sudan want.

“We hope that together as parties, with the help of the mediation team, we will address the root causes of the crisis by redefining the nature of the South Sudan state; because right now it is not an inclusive one,” Kosti Manibe said.

Manibe said there is a need for South Sudanese to agree on the management of national resources with functional financial institutions such as the Central Bank, Treasury, Audit Chambers, and Anti-Corruption Commission.

However, Manibe said the People of South Sudan are expecting the outcome from this Mediation by Kenya plus Sant’Egidio to put an end to the crisis so that the country moves forward to the path of permanent peace, prosperity, and unity.

He asserts the group’s commitment to the search for permanent peace in the country, citing their acceptance of dialogue with the government in Juba.

His exact words were: We have responded positively to this request put on President William Samoi Ruto by President Salva Kiir for Kenya to mediate, and we would like to assure you that we have come here with open minds ready to dialogue on how to address the root causes of the crisis in South Sudan.

