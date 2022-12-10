10th December 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace   |   Kiir asks army command to hasten deployment of forces

Kiir asks army command to hasten deployment of forces

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 53 mins ago

President Kiir poses for a picture with military officials at the Army Headquarters in Bilpham, Juba. (Photo: Office of the President).

President Salva Kiir has tasked the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces Command Council to review the progress in the implementation of the security arrangements, and speed up deployment of the unified forces.

Kiir gave the directive during the meeting of the 8th Command Council of SSPDF at the army General Headquarters in Juba.

In a statement posted on his official Facebook page, President Kiir instructed the military leadership to expedite the deployment of the necessary Unified Forces from training centers.

He also called on the organized forces to defend the country from internal and external aggression, as well as combat the inter and intra-communal violence.

“While your key mandate is the defence of South Sudan’s territory, its people and their properties, we are today faced by security threats of different forms,” Kiir told the commanders.

“We have inter and intra communal violence, cattle rustling, road ambushes and urban violence. All these pose serious security threats to our people. And they require you in military leadership to be on state of operational readiness.”

The President also pledges to support soldiers who are facing health and medical conditions.

The six-day military conference is expected to outline recommendation for the transition of SSPDF into a professional and conventional defense institution.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Friday December 9, the army spokesperson, Major General Lul Ruai, said the discussion focuses on the operationalization of the SPLA/SSPDF legal framework.

“The specific objectives are to review progress in the implementation of the transitional security arrangements, and to assess the process in the review of the SSPDF legal framework documents,” he said.

General Lul also said the meeting is to assess and evaluate the SSPDF implementation of the resolutions and the recommendations of the 7th Command Council Conference for 2021.

“Lastly, to recommend on the SSPDF transition into a professional and conventional defense institution.”

The conference is being held under the theme: “Building Trust, Understanding and Implementing Transitional Security Arrangements.”

Lul said army commanders of the opposition groups are taking part in the conference.

 

 

Popular Stories
“I can’t stop those fighting in Upper Nile”, says President Kiir 1

“I can’t stop those fighting in Upper Nile”, says President Kiir

Published Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Three killed, two arrested in Jebel Kujur shootout 2

Three killed, two arrested in Jebel Kujur shootout

Published Saturday, December 3, 2022

Over 3,000 civilians killed in Fashoda violence – says official 3

Over 3,000 civilians killed in Fashoda violence – says official

Published Sunday, December 4, 2022

Govt grants passports 10-year lifespan 4

Govt grants passports 10-year lifespan

Published Monday, December 5, 2022

People join Thomas Cirilo over presence of herders in Equatoria – Kiir 5

People join Thomas Cirilo over presence of herders in Equatoria – Kiir

Published Thursday, December 8, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir asks army command to hasten deployment of forces

Published 53 mins ago

U.S. calls on S. Sudan leaders to prosecute human rights violators

Published 3 hours ago

Kuel Aguer is freed over lack of evidence

Published 17 hours ago

Juba Commissioner accuses officials of appointing land-grabbing chiefs

Published 18 hours ago

Court indicts Abraham Chol for “insulting” the President

Published 18 hours ago

Anti-Corruption body decries lack of powers to try corrupt officials

Published 19 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th December 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.