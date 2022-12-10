Kiir asks army command to hasten deployment of forces

President Salva Kiir has tasked the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces Command Council to review the progress in the implementation of the security arrangements, and speed up deployment of the unified forces.

Kiir gave the directive during the meeting of the 8th Command Council of SSPDF at the army General Headquarters in Juba.

In a statement posted on his official Facebook page, President Kiir instructed the military leadership to expedite the deployment of the necessary Unified Forces from training centers.

He also called on the organized forces to defend the country from internal and external aggression, as well as combat the inter and intra-communal violence.

“While your key mandate is the defence of South Sudan’s territory, its people and their properties, we are today faced by security threats of different forms,” Kiir told the commanders.

“We have inter and intra communal violence, cattle rustling, road ambushes and urban violence. All these pose serious security threats to our people. And they require you in military leadership to be on state of operational readiness.”



The President also pledges to support soldiers who are facing health and medical conditions.

The six-day military conference is expected to outline recommendation for the transition of SSPDF into a professional and conventional defense institution.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Friday December 9, the army spokesperson, Major General Lul Ruai, said the discussion focuses on the operationalization of the SPLA/SSPDF legal framework.

“The specific objectives are to review progress in the implementation of the transitional security arrangements, and to assess the process in the review of the SSPDF legal framework documents,” he said.

General Lul also said the meeting is to assess and evaluate the SSPDF implementation of the resolutions and the recommendations of the 7th Command Council Conference for 2021.

“Lastly, to recommend on the SSPDF transition into a professional and conventional defense institution.”

The conference is being held under the theme: “Building Trust, Understanding and Implementing Transitional Security Arrangements.”

Lul said army commanders of the opposition groups are taking part in the conference.