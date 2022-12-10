U.S. calls on S. Sudan leaders to prosecute human rights violators

South Sudan’s leaders must act with urgency to end human rights violations and hold perpetrators accountable, says the United States Ambassador to the country.

In a press statement on the International Human Rights Day, Ambassador Michael J. Adler said the human rights violation occur within the context of sub-national violence.

The US diplomat also said political leaders in South Sudan bear responsibility to a greater part of the violence in Upper Nile State.

Tens of thousands have been displaced and double-displaced since the violence erupted between armed groups loyal to former SPLM-IO Kitgwang leaders in August.

On December 4, the Relief and Rehabilitation Coordinator in Fashoda County estimated that more than three thousand civilians were killed in a renewed attack, targeting a displacement camp.



The US ambassador said it is gravely concerned by credible reports of continued human rights violations “and the impunity enjoyed by the perpetrators.”

“We also remain deeply concerned about sexual and gender-based violence and extrajudicial killings,” said Adler in the statement.

“Commitment to human rights is a foundational element in the U.S. relationship with South Sudan. It has been the driving force behind U.S. support for the people of this country from its very beginning, which dates back decades before South Sudan’s independence in 2011.”

The United Nations General Assembly, in 1948, adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the United Nations General Assembly.

The UDHR is a milestone document, which proclaims the inalienable rights that everyone is entitled to as a human being – regardless of race, religion, ethnicity or gender.

The US official noted that those who work to advance human rights in South Sudan are helping to build a better future for the South Sudanese people.

“They do so with our support and respect.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter