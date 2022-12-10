Governor Adil mourns Bishop Emmanuel Murye Modi

The governor of Central Equatoria State, Emmanuel Adil Anthony says he is saddened by the demise of Bishop Emmanuel Murye Modi, who passed away in Nairobi Kenya, on December 6.
The late Bishop Emmanuel Murye of the Anglican Episcopal Church of South Sudan, was evacuated to the Kenyan capital on Tuesday after an illness.
He died shortly at the hospital.
According to media reports, the bishop had suffered a stroke, prompting his evacuation out of the country.
In a statement on his official Facebook Page, Governor Emmanuel Adil described the late bishop as a true servant leader with distinguished accomplishments.
“Bishop Murye was truly a servant leader, joyous and influential Clergy with quite noticeable accomplishments during his active days in the service for humanity,” said Adil.
