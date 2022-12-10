10th December 2022
Governor Adil mourns Bishop Emmanuel Murye Modi

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 1 hour ago

The late, Bishop Emmanuel Murye of the Kajo-Keji Diocese passed away in Nairobi Kenya. (Photo: Courtesy).

The governor of Central Equatoria State, Emmanuel Adil Anthony says he is saddened by the demise of Bishop Emmanuel Murye Modi, who passed away in Nairobi Kenya, on December 6.

The late Bishop Emmanuel Murye of the Anglican Episcopal Church of South Sudan, was evacuated to the Kenyan capital on Tuesday after an illness.

He died shortly at the hospital.

According to media reports, the bishop had suffered a stroke, prompting his evacuation out of the country.

In a statement on his official Facebook Page, Governor Emmanuel Adil described the late bishop as a true servant leader with distinguished accomplishments.

“Bishop Murye was truly a servant leader, joyous and influential Clergy with quite noticeable accomplishments during his active days in the service for humanity,” said Adil.

“I profoundly extend my heartfelt Condolences to the family of late Bishop Emmanuel Murye Modi and the Episcopal Church of South Sudan (Anglican communion) following the devastating news of his passing on in Nairobi Hospital while on medication.”
Before his death, Bishop Modi was the head of Kajo-Keji Diocese of the Episcopal Church, since 2018.

