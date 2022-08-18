Khartoum police arrest 35 S. Sudanese involved in communal fight

At least 35 South Sudanese refugees living in Sudan have been arrested following a communal fight in the capital Khartoum.

A South Sudanese human rights activist based in Sudan said the youth from Mayom County in Unity State fought among themselves in three different localities.

Achol Malong Deng told Eye Radio that the refugees used machetes during the encounters in the Sudanese capital.

“It was yesterday on Tuesday around 5 pm, youth from Mayom went and assembled themselves in the church more 200 people armed with machetes,” said Achol.

The fighting, which occurred at Souq Al Arabi, Khartoum North and Hai Al Azhari – all in Khartoum, left eight people, including a woman injured.

According to activist Achol Malong, the Sudanese police intervened and arrested thirty-five of those involved in the violence.

“Eight people have been injured, and one of them a woman and seven men. Police arrested 35 people were arrested in the northern division in Khartoum with their machetes.”

The motive behind this fighting is not clear, but the activist said the police are investigating the case.

