Badi: “Bishop Akurdiit in Bor as retired church leader.”

The Primate of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan said former Archbishop of Jonglei Internal Province, Akurdiit, is back to his community as a retired church leader.

Ruben Akurdiit returned to Bor for the first time since January, saying the office of the President had permitted him to resume his religious duties.

The controversial church leader received heroic welcome by a mammoth crowd of supporters, in the state capital, Bor.

According to his close associate, Bishop Akurdiit was found blameless on the dramatic power wrangles in the Church in Bor.

However, addressing the media upon his return from the UK on Wednesday, Archbishop Justin Badi said Ruben Akurdiit’s homecoming was to stay with his family.

“Akurdiit is our elder and he is from Jonglei he has all the rights to go back to Jonglei to his people, to stay with his family, we have no problem with that,” he said.

Archbishop Ruben Akurdiit and his rival cleric, Moses Anur were called to Juba following tension between their supporters at the onset of this year.

Badi, who is the head of Episcopal Church of South Sudan said Bishop Akurdiit has reached a retirement age.

“In regard to the church, Akurdiit has been defrocked, Akurdiit has reach retirement age we have no problem with him within the Anglican Church of South Sudan,” said the Anglican Archbishop.

“So his going back to Jonglei doesn’t mean that we have restored him. He has gone back as a retired person to be with his family,” he added.

However, Akurdiit’s press Secretary, Maluak Philip said his 65 year old boss is in Bor to reconcile the faithful before his retirement.

“Archbishop Ruben Akurdiit actually resumed his normal duties and he started making visitations. On Saturday and Sunday, he briefed the congregation and the media calling for peace and reconciliation in the church,” he told Eye Radio.

Maluak said his boss is ready to retire, adding that he wishes to do after the division in the church is solved.

“On Monday he traveled to Malek Diocese for first visitation. If this crisis can finish now, he can retire so we were waiting for this problem to finish so if it is finish.”

“We can sit down then he can retire normally as requested before, but because of the disruption and disunity that is what making him to remain and people say he has to remain so that this case is finished.”

Article 49 (1) of the constitution of the Episcopal Church states that a diocesan bishop, other than the Bishop of Juba, shall voluntarily retire when he or she attains the age of sixty.

It adds that the bishop shall compulsory retire when he or she attains the age of sixty five.

In 2020, Akurdid was removed and replaced with Bishop Moses Anur, as Archbishop of Jonglei Internal Province and Bishop of the Diocese of Bor by the Primate of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan, Justin Badi Arama.

Bishop Akurdid however, rejected his removal and subsequently expelled Anur claiming he had been removed unjustifiably.

