Uganda court adjourns Kampala University case to October

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 1 hour ago

Students from the Juba branch of Kampala University stage a demonstration, demanding answers for being told to miss graduation. | File Photo.

Ugandan High Court has adjourned to October, the passing of a verdict on the case of South Sudanese students, denied graduation at the Kampala University main campus two month ago.

The verdict was rescheduled to the first week of October, because presiding judge Wamala Boniface had been on leave and could not investigate the matter.

The students’ lawyer Tumusime Derrick said  the judgement was supposed to be on Wednesday, 17th August.

“Today the judge came back to court. he was in vocation the court was in vacation from 15 of July up to 15 of August 2022 and he says he is not ready with judgment,” he said.

Last month, about 300 South Sudanese students who completed their studies from the Juba-based Kampala University, but failed to graduate, dragged Badru Dungu Kateregga, the University Vice Chancellor to the court.

They accused Vice Chancellor Dungu, and the administration of betrayal by tricking them into paying their tuition for years at the controversial Kampala University of South Sudan.

The tuition were allegedly paid via the University’s account at the Number One Charter Bank in Uganda.

However, a few days into the graduation ceremony, the VC made an abrupt announcement that he closed the Juba branch.

Prof. Dungu later defended his decision, saying the Juba-based branch suspended operation in 2017, after the South Sudan authorities demanded “an unreasonable registration fee.”

A document dated January 23rd, 2017, and bearing the signature of Prof. Kateregga directed that the Principal of Kampala University in Juba stop admitting new students from the beginning of that year.

In June this year, the embattled students filed a case at Kampala court, against the administration in Uganda.

Meanwhile, Derrick said the session has been pushed to October, which he protested as too far.

“We are going to request the judge to bring the date nearer, giving the circumstances that the student also get back to school those who have been continue in the institution,” Derrick told Eye Radio.

“We want to give student issuance we shall notice you with final court verdict when it out 0n 7th of October but meanwhile we shall approach the judge to nearest day for the verdict,” he added.

Juba-based branch of the Kampala University has been mired with uncertainties and controversies over its legitimacy.

 

 

 

