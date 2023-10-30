30th October 2023
News | Sports   |   Kator survive Zalzal onslaught to advance to semis

Kator survive Zalzal onslaught to advance to semis

Author: Elshiekh Chol Ajeing | Published: 29 mins ago

Kator Football Club. (Kator FC/Facebook).

Kator FC on Sunday survived a relentless onslaught from Zalzal opponents to score in the second half and secure a semi-final place that will see them battle Malakia in a huge dervy on Wednesday.

Being the underdogs, Zalzal staged a dominant display to frustrate the Kator men in their quest to earn what seemed like a deserving victory.

However, the strong first half performance from Zalzal came to nothing as striker Benzema netted in a header to give Kator a decisive lead in the 61 minutes.

The earthquake men continued in their pursuit of a draw for the remaining 25 minutes, but all hopes were dashed when their left back Modi was sent off for an unprofessional tackle.

During the injury time, some fans booed the central referee Mr. Okera , for having allegedly ignored “a clear” penalty for Zalzal after the ball touched the hand of one of Kator’s defenders.

The victorious will play Malakia FC on Wednesday, and the winner will face the winner of tomorrow match between Jamus and Simba in the final.

 

 

30th October 2023

