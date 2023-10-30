Cardinal Ameyu preaches ‘end to division’ as he returns from Rome

Newly ordained cardinal, Dr. Stephen Ameyu Martin on Monday called for an end to tribal division and discrimination while encouraging unity, in a speech upon returning to Juba.



Already the second most powerful Catholic religious leader, Ameyu returned from Rome where he had travelled for his confirmation – touching at Juba International Airport at 10:00 AM.

He received a glorious welcome from thousands of believers, government officials and different groups of people clad in cultural attires.

Addressing a press conference at the airport, Dr. Ameyu called on South Sudanese to defeat the divisive work of “Satan”.

“The responsibility of this country is in our hands starting from young to old people. Let’s join our hands together to fight discrimination because it’s from Satan,” he said.

“Satan wants to divide us according to our tribes, regions, and other many ways but God, through Jesus Christ, wants to unite us all because we’re born in his image.”

“Baptism is greater than our tribes. For this unity, let us thank God for this special day. Thank you for coming, and may God be with you all.”

After his confirmation in September 2023, along with 20 other bishops from around the world, Ameyu has become the first Cardinal for South Sudan since independence.

He is, however, the second South Sudanese cardinal after Gabriel Zubeir Wako, who was elevated to the rank of Cardinal in 2003.

Cardinal Ameyu was received by Vice President Dr James Wani Igga, senior government officials, and religious leaders.

Speaking at the grand reception, Central Equatoria State governor, Emmanuel Adil, called on the citizens to embrace peace saying many good things will come to South Sudan.

He was citing the elevation of Dr. Stephen Ameyu to Cardinal.

“Our President Salva Kiir and all of his colleagues signed peace. That’s why more blessings have continued to come to South Sudan. And one of them is the elevation of our own “Eminence Stephen Cardinal Ameyu Martin Mulla” as a cardinal.”

“Our people let’s continue to embrace peace in and many things will come to South Sudan. Thank your Eminence and welcome to Juba.”

For his part, Vice-President Dr James Wani Igga said President Salva Kiir reiterated his support for religions in the country.

“I’d like to confirm to you that, President Salva Kiir sent me to receive our new cardinal and the President also reiterated his government’s commitment to one hundred percent support cardinal, churches and other different religions.”

