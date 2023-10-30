Kiir revokes membership of Yau Yau from SPLM Liberation Council

President Salva Kiir on Monday, 30-10-2023 revoked the appointment of David Yau Yau as a member of the SPLM Liberation Council while citing his powers in the SPLM Constitution.

And as President of the Republic of South Sudan, Kiir revoked the appointment of David Yau Yau as a member of the Greater Pibor Legislative Council.

In a similar decree, Kiir removed the appointment of Butrus Ochalla Ojulu as a member of the GPPA Legislative Council.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter