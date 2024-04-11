Ikotos St. Augustine’s secondary school, built in 1940s, nears collapse

A school constructed in the 1940s in Ikotos County, Eastern Equatoria State, featuring century-old classrooms, is on the brink of collapse, as reported by the school administrator.



Built by Comboni missionaries in the 1940s, the St. Augustine’s Secondary School is being run by the Catholic Diocese of Torit in Ikotos County.

Whenever it’s raining, learners and teachers fear the debris may fall on them because of cracks in the classroom walls, and its roofs are worn out.

John expressed his journey from Juba to study at the school due to its reputation for quality education. However, he highlighted challenges such as the deterioration of the school’s infrastructure.

“Our school, built in 1946, is quite old. The classrooms are cracking, and during heavy rain or strong winds, there’s a risk of collapse,” John explained. “We appeal to generous individuals to support us by constructing new facilities for our school.”

Another student Stela Lokeng expressed similar concerns, saying the classes are no longer safe for them, citing one incident in which debris fell and injured a colleague.

She called for the construction of a new building.

Lokeng shared her experience, saying, “I travelled from Chahari to study at St. Augustine because I heard the school was performing well. However, our classrooms are no longer safe. We live in fear that they might collapse, potentially causing harm or even fatalities.”

She recounted a recent incident, stating, “Last term, part of the building fell inside a classroom, nearly injuring students. This has left us scared and in urgent need of new buildings as the current ones pose significant safety risks.”

Ihure Anatasia, a female teacher acknowledged the bad condition of the school building, and appealed to well-wishers to support the school in building new structures to safeguard learning.

Ihure expressed grave concerns about the safety of the school building, emphasizing, “The condition of the school has reached a critical point where it is no longer safe for both students and teachers. Every time it rains, we are filled with worry because of the risk of the building collapsing.”

She passionately pleaded for assistance, saying, “I appeal to anyone who can help St. Augustine’s School. Please, extend your support to secure the future and education of this generation. Your assistance will make a significant difference in their lives.”

On his part, School Headmaster Atanga Isaac agrees with the students, saying the administration cannot do anything without external support.

Isaac echoed the concerns of many students, emphasizing, “The condition of the school is a serious concern, particularly regarding the structures, including the classrooms.”

“We have observed numerous cracks in the classrooms, offices, and dormitories. These cracks pose a significant risk, especially during adverse weather conditions or strong winds. There is a real danger of these buildings collapsing,” he warned.

“On behalf of the school community, we appeal to any kind-hearted individuals or organizations to come to our assistance. Without their support, we are extremely vulnerable and unable to address these challenges on our own,” Isaac concluded.

When contacted, Fr. Peter Ben Louis who is the Parish Priest of St. Theresa in Isohe echoed the teachers’ and learners’ concerns.

He too suggested for building of new structures, but said, the church lacked the resources.

Fr. Peter, reflecting on the history of the school, noted, “This institution was established by the Comboni Missionaries, presumably in the early 1940s. Over the years, it has played a vital role, yet the ravages of war have taken their toll.”

“The current state of the school, especially the deteriorating structures, is alarming. Rather than focusing on renovations, I strongly advocate for the construction of entirely new buildings,” he emphasized.

“We have found that renovation costs surpass those of new construction. I earnestly appeal to kind-hearted individuals and organizations to come to our aid. The condition of this school poses a significant risk and urgent action is needed.”

