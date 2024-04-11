Man detained in Nagero for allegedly blacksmithing firearms

Nagero County Commissioner in Western Equatoria State has confirmed the detention of a 38-year-old after he was allegedly found in possession of materials for making firearms long Wau-Tambura Road

38-year-old Michael Zanga Zee, a resident of Hai Zande in Wau was reported to have gone missing on Tuesday.

He had boarded a passenger car from Wau to Tambura to visit his relatives.

According to his wife Agnes Angelo, one of the passengers who identified himself as only Bazungua told her that her husband was arrested at Boo – a border point between Western Equatoria and Western Bahr el Ghazal State.

According to her, she was in communication with her husband until at 11:00pm on Tuesday when she lost contact with him.

“At around 11 pm, a person called me with a new number, and told me that while they were traveling together with my husband to Tambura was removed by some people him from the car, beaten, tied and thrown into a thorn-prison and left there,” she said.

Speaking to Eye Radio via phone from Wau this morning, Agnes said, she learnt that her husband has been detained in Boo and tortured.

“But the person who introduced himself as Bazungua did not tell me who arrested him.”

Agnes has not heard from the husband for two days now.

“Now life has become very hard for us here because since this incident occurred up to now, we have not heard from him and the whereabouts.”

When contacted by Eye Radio, Nagero County Commissioner Gabriel Nvolo confirmed the detention of the man, saying he was found with materials for making firearms leading to his arrest.

“He was found with material for making firearms, he was carrying almost 30 pieces of this iron used for making firearms and they are ammunition. So he had to be detained.

“There are some people who were in the same vehicle and they had no problem. He was the only him who was detained.

He added that Micheal will be transferred from the detention at the checkpoint to the County.

“The government called that they brought him from the checkpoint to the County. Yesterday we talked with them and they said there was no transport or motorbike.”

For his part, Azande Community leader Mazaura Micheal called for the unconditional release of the Micheal Zangazee and if charged, should to be presented before a competent court of justice.

“What we need is his immediate and unconditional release . Incase he committed a crime based on the laws of South Sudan, he should to be presented before a competent law to be proven right or guilty.

“That is what we need we also request the authorities of Nagero county where he is arrested together with the government of Western Equatoria to ensure his safety and unconditional release,” he added.

