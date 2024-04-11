Police announce Kalisto’s release, wife disputes claim

The police spokesperson announced that Kalisto has been released, but his wife disputes this claim, stating that the husband’s whereabouts are still unknown.

The conflicting statements from the police spokesperson. Major General Daniel Justin and Kalisto Ladu’s wife have plunged South Sudanese into a state of confusion regarding his release from alleged detention.

The national police spokesperson told Eye Radio on Thursday afternoon that he’s been released, while his wife claims he hasn’t.

Maj. Gen. Justin did disclose who released him. It remains unclear which government body facilitated the release of the former mayor.

According to Maj Gen Justin, Mr. Ladu was released on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

“The former mayor has been released and is now at his house. According to the information I received yesterday, he was released and taken home to be with his family since yesterday [Wednesday],” Gen Justine stated.

But the wife of the former Juba City Mayor, Ann Grace Juan Fiorentino says her husband’s whereabouts are still unknown.

“Kalisto has not been released. When was he released? Where is he staying now? Where was he taken to? Kalisto is not released, he has not been released,” Ann clarified to Eye Radio.

The conflicting information comes nearly two weeks after Kalisto’s wife said her husband was apprehended by security forces while heading home.

According to her account, unidentified armed individuals forcibly abducted Kalisto on the night of March 30, 2024, as he was returning home.

In the aftermath of his disappearance, Eye Radio reached out to both the police spokesperson and the National Security spokesperson multiple times to inquire about Kalisto Ladu’s whereabouts.

However, neither spokesperson has provided any clear information regarding Kalisto’s current location.

Following Kalisto’s disappearance, the US Embassy in Juba, civil society, and human rights groups, as well as lawmakers condemned Kalisto’s disappearance and called for his immediate release or fair trial.

According to the US Embassy, the move is what it describes as the reality of lack of freedom of speech for citizens in the country.

It called on the government to uphold the rule of law and provide a public accounting of Mr Ladu’s detention.

