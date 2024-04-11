11th April 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   Police announce Kalisto’s release, wife disputes claim

Police announce Kalisto’s release, wife disputes claim

Author: Staff reporter | Published: 1 hour ago

FILE PHOTO: Former Mayor of Juba, Kalisto Lado - Courtesy

The police spokesperson announced that Kalisto has been released, but his wife disputes this claim, stating that the husband’s whereabouts are still unknown.

The conflicting statements from the police spokesperson. Major General Daniel Justin and Kalisto Ladu’s wife have plunged South Sudanese into a state of confusion regarding his release from alleged detention.

The national police spokesperson told Eye Radio on Thursday afternoon that he’s been released, while his wife claims he hasn’t.

Maj. Gen. Justin did disclose who released him. It remains unclear which government body facilitated the release of the former mayor.

According to Maj Gen Justin, Mr. Ladu was released on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

“The former mayor has been released and is now at his house. According to the information I received yesterday, he was released and taken home to be with his family since yesterday [Wednesday],” Gen Justine stated.

But the wife of the former Juba City Mayor, Ann Grace Juan Fiorentino says her husband’s whereabouts are still unknown.

“Kalisto has not been released. When was he released? Where is he staying now? Where was he taken to? Kalisto is not released, he has not been released,” Ann clarified to Eye Radio.

The conflicting information comes nearly two weeks after Kalisto’s wife said her husband was apprehended by security forces while heading home.

According to her account, unidentified armed individuals forcibly abducted Kalisto on the night of March 30, 2024, as he was returning home.

In the aftermath of his disappearance, Eye Radio reached out to both the police spokesperson and the National Security spokesperson multiple times to inquire about Kalisto Ladu’s whereabouts.

However, neither spokesperson has provided any clear information regarding Kalisto’s current location.

Following Kalisto’s disappearance, the US Embassy in Juba, civil society, and human rights groups, as well as lawmakers condemned Kalisto’s disappearance and called for his immediate release or fair trial.

According to the US Embassy, the move is what it describes as the reality of lack of freedom of speech for citizens in the country.

It called on the government to uphold the rule of law and provide a public accounting of Mr Ladu’s detention.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Ethiopia to charge South Sudanese students $150 for residence permit 1

Ethiopia to charge South Sudanese students $150 for residence permit

Published Monday, April 8, 2024

Kiir integrates Agwelek leader Olony, his senior officers into SSPDF 2

Kiir integrates Agwelek leader Olony, his senior officers into SSPDF

Published Saturday, April 6, 2024

VP Igga denies involvement in Kalisto’s arbitrary detention 3

VP Igga denies involvement in Kalisto’s arbitrary detention

Published Friday, April 5, 2024

South Sudan must invest in production to end economic hardship: Taban 4

South Sudan must invest in production to end economic hardship: Taban

Published Monday, April 8, 2024

Kiir to hold face-to-face talks with Kagame, Tshisekedi on DRC conflict 5

Kiir to hold face-to-face talks with Kagame, Tshisekedi on DRC conflict

Published Friday, April 5, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Man detained in Nagero for allegedly blacksmithing firearms

Published 39 mins ago

Ikotos St. Augustine’s secondary school, built in 1940s, nears collapse

Published 50 mins ago

Police announce Kalisto’s release, wife disputes claim

Published 1 hour ago

Morgan to summon Ethiopian envoy in Juba over student resident permit fee

Published 3 hours ago

Fangak denies allegations of intimidating critics of local authorities

Published 3 hours ago

Juba County to relocate Traffic Police office from Kubri Haboba to Kabo

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
11th April 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!